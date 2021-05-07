The second wave of coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country. If this wasn’t enough to hamper the world, unpleasant news has come from Ashutosh Gowariker’s movie Jodhaa Akbar sets turning into ashes. Scroll down to know more.

The set was erected for Ashutosh’s film Jodhaa Akbar starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Even after the film was released in 2008, the film set was kept intact at the studio by the studio authorities. It was also a prime attraction for people visiting.

Jodhaa Akbar’s set has been used for several Bollywood films like Kick, Bajirao Mastani, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and others. But now a major fire broke out on the set today around 12.15 pm, as per News18. No casualty has been reported so far since no shoot was happening due to the lockdown in Maharashtra. Plywood, PoP and other things were gutted in the fire.

An official informed the publication, “Several fire-fighting vehicles from MIDC, Karjat, Khopoli and neighbouring areas were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the flames were on.” The fire was brought under control almost after an hour and a half and now the cooling operation is being conducted.

Major fire breaks out at ND studios in Karjat. It served a set for several movies including Jodha Akbar & Bajirao Mastani. None hurt🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ws7pmGu1Tw — Janta ka sevak (@YashPar41765974) May 7, 2021

Although no exact reason behind the fire has been given out by the authorities, it is suspected that the fire broke due to a short circuit in the electrical unit. An investigation is currently underway.

It is also worth pointing out that the ND studio, where the Jodhaa Akbar set was erected, is owned by popular art director Nitin Desai. Recently ALTBalaji’s Paurashpur, starring Annu Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde was also shot here.

