Krrish is our all-time favourite Indian superhero movie and we really loved Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan’s chemistry in the film. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film did incredibly well at the box office. But do y’all know that Priyanka wasn’t the first choice for the film but Amrita Rao? Yes, that’s true.

In fact, Amrita and Hrithik even had a photoshoot but because Rakesh wasn’t convinced with it and the chemistry was missing, he let go of the actress. And that’s how Priyanka came into the picture.

Back in 2006, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Amrita Rao revealed how she missed this opportunity and said, “Hrithik and me did a photoshoot and unfortunately the chemistry was missing as I was looking too young for him. I don’t have any hard feelings about losing Krrish because I strongly believe destiny leads each individual in life.”

The Vivaah actress continued and said, “I must be really lucky because the Roshans (Rakesh, Hrithik and Suzanne) have loved all my films and I am the favourite of their family. It feels so good because the family is known for giving hits after hits! I may work with them in their next movie (smiles). And can you believe it Rakesh Roshan is my fan (laughs)?”

Meanwhile, Amrita Rao welcomed her first child with RJ Anmol last year.

“Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings,” a statement issued by the couple’s publicist said back in November last year.

What are your thoughts on Amrita being the first choice for Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish and not Priyanka Chopra? Tell us in the comments below.

