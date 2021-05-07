Pooja Bedi has single-handedly raised both her children – Alaya F and Omar. Being a single mother, she has had a fair share of her struggles, but she didn’t give up. Instead, she aced at it and raised two beautiful children. The actress is now opening up on the same and how it’s not that hard to find love giving the example of her father Kabir Bedi, who married four times.

Advertisement

Pooja revealed that when she decided to divorce her ex-husband Farhan Furniturwala, people would come and tell her to rethink the decision keeping in mind the future aspects.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Peepingmoon, Pooja Bedi opened up on her divorce and said, “When you are getting divorced, there is certain societal attachment to the word divorcee. Way back then at a time when I got divorced, almost 18 years ago, it was a massive deal to be divorced and move forward. ‘Shadi kaun karega tumse? Baccho ka socho. Khud ka kyu soch rahi ho (Who will marry you? Think about the kids. Why are you thinking about yourself?). How will you find love again? Who will marry you? You are alone, divorced, you have baggage. My children were called baggage. I was like hello! They are my assets.”

Giving an example of her own father, Kabir Bedi, who has been married four times, Pooja said, “For me, it is also about the way I grew up. I grew up in a divorced family, knowing fully well that yes, you do find love again. And again and again. My father has been married four times now.” Although her parents made sure that they were both a part of her life.

Alaya F, who happens to be Pooja Bedi’s daughter made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Janeman and during one of her interviews with Pinkvilla, she spoke about her parents’ divorce and said, “I was 5 years old and I don’t really have that much memory of it. I had a memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it’s okay.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Malcolm & Marie To The Gone Game: Projects Made Amid The Pandemic But Still Turned Out Gold

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube