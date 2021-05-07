If there’s one villain that we all remember and were actually scared of because of his fantabulous acting is – Amrish Puri. From Nayak, Ghayal to Mr. India, the late actor never failed to impress us with his incredible performances on-screen. But do y’all know once Puri stormed off from the sets angrily because of a co-actor?

Advertisement

Vardhan Puri, who happens to be Amrish’s grandson spilt the beans in one of his interviews.

Advertisement

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Vardhan recalled an anecdote about his late grandfather Amrish Puri from back in the day as told by Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

“Satish ji told me about this one time during one of his films when one actor wasn’t able to do his lines properly. Dadu had just a 15-minute scene that day and he was completely ready, but because the other actor couldn’t complete his scene, dadu had to wait for his scene for about four hours,” said Vardhan Puri.

The Yeh Saali Aashiqui actor continued and added, “At one point, dadu got very angry and upset because even the assistants had no answer to give to him. When he stormed off on the set angrily, Satish ji held him and explained the situation to him and he understood it instantly. He told me how empathetic and sensitive dadu was.”

Vardhan Puri revealed that he used to think that his late grandfather was always ‘serious’ and ‘angry’ types but in real life, he was in fact the opposite. Amrish Puri’s friends revealed his ‘naughty, child-like side’ to his grandson.

“I used to think that he was very serious on set, which he was, but I didn’t know that after pack up, he was a prankster too,” said Vardhan.

What are your thoughts on Amrish Puri’s story from back in the day? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Malcolm & Marie To The Gone Game: Projects Made Amid The Pandemic But Still Turned Out Gold

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube