The Family Man 2 has been creating a lot of noise lately. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Shreya Dhanwanthary amongst others, the show has been delayed for unknown reasons. A new edition will be witnessed this season with Samantha Akkineni and fans are super hyped! Raj & DK are opening up about the same and below are all the details you need.

As most know, the buzz is crazy high for The Family Man. Every little update spreads like a wildfire. Last, when fans saw Samantha Akkineni in a dubbing studio, the actress was already trending on Twitter. This time, it is the directorial duo opening up on her character details.

Raj & DK told Telugu 360, “Samantha has a bold role in The Family Man Season 2. We were not sure about Samantha’s response when we first approached. But she was quite positive which left us surprised.”

The Family Man 2 creators continued, “Her (Samantha Akkineni) character will surprise everyone. She has a role with boldness and edginess in The Family Man. Samantha delivered her best in the role.”

Well, this surely leaves us more excited than ever! How about y’all?

With The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee returns as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari on season two. He struggles to balance personal and professional lives while fighting against a new nemesis, Raji, played by South star Samantha Akkineni.

Talking about the series, Manoj previously told IANS, “At times I reserve comments (about my work) because you start sounding flamboyant. All I would say is that it is going to be far bigger and far more different than before. It is going to be an experience that you will not forget easily.”

