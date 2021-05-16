The COVID-19 pandemic is something one never expected. While the first wave was successfully controlled, the second wave continues to create a ruckus to date. During these testing times, commoners have come forward to help each other. Talking about the same, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre feels proud to be Indian.

On the occasion of International Family Day (May 15), Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress shared how Indians are helping each other during the crisis. She also explained the importance of families in our lives to battle such deadly situations.

In a chat with Times Of India, Shubhangi Atre said, “Even otherwise when the situation was normal, mostly everyone loves their families and every day is family day. We need our families daily, especially in the present scenario of the pandemic, the way families have gone through so much together, whether it was the job loss, lives loss or depression, our families were our first support system and we all collectively rose as family structure. For every hurdle we encountered during these tough times of the pandemic, mentally, physically, emotionally, financially our families have been our pillar of support.”

On the brighter side, Shubhangi Atre shares that Indians have proved that the country is a big family in itself. “The way people are helping each other amid the pandemic, with things like finding food for COVID patients, oxygen cylinders, ICU beds, plasma, etc, it makes it feel like the country is one big family right now,” she added.

On the work front, Shubhangi plays Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The shooting of the show is stuck due to the pandemic, but fortunately, the makers have a buffer of 1 month’s episodes.

