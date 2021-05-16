Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a huge cast but they’re like family. Time and again, we have heard about the cast bonding with each other. Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat make a great team. Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sidhwani and others make a lot of Instagram videos together. But that doesn’t mean they’ll make any outsider feel any different. Recently, Splitsvilla fame Aradhana Sharma worked with the cast and has only praises to shower.

For the unversed, Aradhana was last seen in Aladdin: Naam To Suna Hoga. Ever since her stint in Splitsvilla, the beauty has only witnessed an upward trend in her career. She will be next seen in the role of a detective in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Talking about her experience, Aradhana Sharma told TOI, “Actually working in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a fan moment for me as we have been seeing them for such a long time. Being a part of such an iconic show is a wonderful opportunity. It’s a very amazing experience.”

Aradhana Sharma also recalled her fangirl moment with Dilip Joshi. “It was like a fan moment when I met Dilip Joshi. He was standing in front of me and it was like the moment stopped. You can say it as dream come true,” she added.

Just not that, the actress shared that the atmosphere on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like that of a family.

Aradhana Sharma concluded, “It’s a family-like atmosphere there. Be it Amit sir (Chachaji), Tanmay sir (Bagga sir), Shyam sir (Popatlal), Nirmal sir (Dr. Hathi); every one of them is very down to earth and very helpful. It’s fun while shooting here and more importantly you get to learn a lot by working with such experienced actors.”

