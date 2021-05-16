Controversial star Rakhi Sawant is known for her bizarre antics. The beauty began her career as a dancer and did several dance numbers in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na marks one of her most prominent roles. Apart from that, she’s been a part of many TV shows like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss amongst others. The beauty seems to be now gearing up for Hollywood and it’s hilarious! Read on for details.

If one follows Rakhi, they would know that she showers her entertainment on Instagram these days. In fact, it was the platform she used to get noticed while she was away from the big screens all this while. She made a smashing comeback with Bigg Boss 14 and looks like she’s all ready for Hollywood too!

Rakhi Sawant shared a hilarious video via reface app. It witnessed her morphed image on Carey Mulligan from her famous movie, Promising Young Woman. It witnessed her in a total diva avatar and a nurse avatar. While the video was hilarious, it was the caption that stole the limelight.

Rakhi Sawant captioned the video, “Hollywood – Here I come #nurserakhi #rakhisawant #actor #entertainment” Well, clearly the beauty is ready to make a smashing entry into Hollywood but is the industry ready? We’re not sure.

Fans took to the comment section and left hilarious responses.

A user wrote, “Ap seriously hollywood ko deserve krte ho..apke face bilkul hollywood k liye perfect hai…love you rakhi”

Another wrote, “Rakhi ne sab ko rakh kardiya”

A fan wrote, “Amazing fantastic mind blowing super se upar wow nice beautiful your video Rakhi baby”

“Aap itne fit ho jaao…try karo holly wood mai,” another suggested.

Would you want to see Rakhi Sawant enter Hollywood? Share with us in the comment section below.

