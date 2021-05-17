Shreyas Talpade is amongst those rare actors who have been successful in both Marathi and Hindi film industry. In Bollywood, the actor won critical acclaim for Iqbal and there was no looking back ever since. He even worked in Om Shaanti Om as Shah Rukh Khan’s close friend. After working with big guns like Farah Khan, Rohit Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala, the actor is opening up on how dirty Bollywood is.

Over the years, many several stars have shared their bad experiences of working in Bollywood. After hearing their tales, it’s crystal clear that one has to take care of the egos of so-called big shots to survive. The same is the experience of Shreyas, who has even faced a share of backstabbing in his career.

In a chat with Times Of India, Shreyas Talpade shared, “I found out that there are certain actors who are insecure about sharing screen space with me and don’t want me in a film. I have done certain films for friends only keeping their interests in mind but then I have been back-stabbed by the same friends. Then there are friends who go ahead and make films without including me, which makes one question if they are even friends at all.”

Shreyas Talpade added, “Actually, in the industry, 90% of the people are just acquaintances, there are only 10% who actually feel happy when you do well. The egos are so fragile here.” (reported by Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile last year, Shreyas had come up with a unique video spreading awareness regarding COVID-19. The video had a huge influence of Amitabh Bachchan. The video features Shreyas’ childhood friends, who are not from the film industry. Each of them has come up with their own thoughts and do their bit to spread the word. One of the friends mimics Big B in the video.

See the video:

