Adipurush is amongst the highly-anticipated biggies of India. The film slated to release next year is touted to be the biggest Indian film in terms of VFX and scale. While names like Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are already associated with the project, the latest value addition is now in the form of Sidharth Shukla.

Yes, you read that right! The winner of Bigg Boss 13 has reportedly joined the supreme cast of Om Raut directorial. He’ll be sharing the screen with Prabhas, Saif, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While an official confirmation is awaited, the news has definitely made a day for Sidharth’s fans.

The reports that are flowing in, state that Sidharth Shukla has been roped in to play the role of Meghnad. For the unversed, Meghnad is the eldest son of Ravana and Mandodari, as per the literature. He is described as one of the greatest warriors in Hindu literature. It will be exciting to see the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor essaying such an exciting role in a period drama.

Apparently, in Adipurush, Prabhas portrays lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan plays Ravana aka Lankesh, Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Sunny Singh essays the character of Laxman. The film releases on 11th August 2022.

On the movie front, Sidharth Shukla’s last Bollywood appearance was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. It also marked his Bollywood debut. He’ll be next seen in ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series and one of the producers of Adipurush, is really excited about working with Om Raut after a blockbuster, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In a talk with an entertainment portal, he said that people will witness never seen before VFX in the film.

