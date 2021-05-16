Pooja Bhatt was one of the leading actresses in the early ’90s and have delivered some of the blockbusters like Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Guneghar, Tadipaar, Border, and many more. With every film, she broke prevalent stereotypes at that time.

Just like her father Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja also chose the path less travelled. Starting her career at a very young age, she chose films and her roles were unconventional. Her roles had elements of spark in them. She was bold and never hesitated from calling a spade, a spade.

Pooja Bhatt even graced n*de for a magazine cover, which became a controversy back in the 90s. She was slammed for posing nude for a magazine cover with her entire body painted. While the might have been one of the cult magazine covers now, back then, people didn’t take it lightly.

The filmmaker and actress once talked about the controversial magazine cover, which was inspired by the Vanity Fair cover of 1992 featuring Demi Moore in just body paint with nothing underneath it. When photographer Dinesh Raheja offered the concept to her, she didn’t think twice to take up the opportunity.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Pooja Bhatt said, “I didn’t think twice about doing the cover shoot as I was all of 24, very gutsy and raring to go. I have always loved challenges and action of a different kind. I completely stand by what I did at that age.”

Bombay Begums actress further claimed that though she doesn’t regret posing for the cover, she might not be able to do it again. She said, “Although the picture became a huge talking point, there was no backlash of the kind that I later faced for the morphed cover or more recently for my films. I think it had a lot to do with the Bombay bomb blasts and subsequent riots that broke out. When I reflect on the shoot, I don’t think I would be able to do it today for various reasons. But I have no regrets about what I did then.”

