Rakhi Sawant Has No Regrets Being The ‘Item Girl’ Of Bollywood: “Mujhme Woh Heroine Ka Nahi Tha Talent…”

Rakhi Sawant has made a huge name for herself in Bollywood as well as the television industry. Over the years, she’s been tagged as the ‘entertainer’ whether it is via her dance moves in B’wood or bizarre antics in Bigg Boss 14. But something that will always stay with her is the tag of an ‘item girl.’ The Main Hoon Na actress says she has no regrets whatsoever. Below is all you need to know about it.

Sawant has been a part of many celebrated tracks. Not just Bollywood, but she has worked in several industries including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi amongst others. It would be safe to say that she’s now a PAN India name. Dekhta Hai Tu Kya, Chikna Badan, Meri Jawani AK47 are amongst her most famous dance numbers.

But did she ever regret being an item girl? Rakhi Sawant in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan said, “Har koi ladki heroine toh nahi ban sakti na Bollywood mein? Koi item girl, koi sister ka character, koi negative role, koi special role, koi maa ka role, koi bhabhi ka role (Not everyone can be a leading lady in Bollywood. Some become item girls, some play mothers, sisters and negative roles).”

Rakhi Sawant also expressed her gratitude towards Bollywood. She added, “Jab mujh mein woh heroine ka nahi tha talent aur main ek item girl ban gayi, jisse mera parivaar chala, toh mujhe iss cheez se koi regret nahi. Mujhe proud hai ki Bollywood ne mujhe ek jagah di (I didn’t have the talent to be a leading lady and I became an item girl, which allowed me to provide for my family, and I have no regrets about that. I am proud that Bollywood gave me a place).”

Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and her ‘entertainment factor’ created a lot of noise outside the house!

