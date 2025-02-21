Pokémon takes us into a fantastical world where living beings are reimagined with an extraordinary spin on reality. From choosing the starter trio to strengthening your team for Pokémon leagues and gyms, and lastly, confronting legendary and mythical beasts lurking in the shadows or lying in deep slumber — you’ve gotta catch ’em all!

While mythical Pokémon like Mewtwo, Articuno, Lugia, and others, as well as pseudo-legendaries such as Dragonite and Tyranitar, are rare and often out of reach, there are plenty of substitutes should the player — or Ash Ketchum — opt to consolidate their focus elsewhere. Fortunately, those formidable creatures are easier to find than you might think, diving within the neighborhood pond or in the bushes at the crossroads of towns. Let’s take a look at the strongest Pokémon that don’t bear the legendary or “mega” or “mythical” tags despite possessing the abilities.

10. Magmortar and Electivire 540

Be it Magmar and Electabuzz in Kanto, Magby and Elekid in Johto, or Magmortar and Electivire in Sinnoh, these two families have always been paired and even evolve by similar means — when the player is holding a Magmarizer or Electirizer. Bringing a likewise stat total of 540, the Fire-type and Electric-type Pokémon carry a humanoid appearance despite their inhuman levels of heat and electric conduction. With striking yellow, these beings have a penchant for fighting and winning and are regarded very highly among their respective types.

9. Blissey 540

Nurse Joy is not alone in healing your Pokémon because she has Chansey and its evolution, Blissey, by her side. A Fairy-type, this all-smiles Pokémon is a loyal medic, but unleash it on a battlefield, and the beast shall manifest its base score of 540 — stronger than the likes of Charizard and Lapras. She’ll patch you up, but only after she’s had her fun dominating and punishing you. And when you’re sent crawling back to the hospital bed, she decides when you’re whole again.

8. Snorlax 540

Among the funniest Pokémon in Ash’s team, this Normal-type lazy beast is introduced in Pokémon FireRed while blocking the pathway asleep, requiring a Poké Flute. Nevertheless, with its 540 total, it incentivizes both Ash and Red, winning countless battles for them in the gym and Pokémon league. Known for Hyper Beam and Mega Punch attacks, Kanto’s Snorlax are happy beings until anyone makes them wait too long for food.

7. Gyarados and Milotic

While there is no direct genetic relation between these Water-type beasts, with a base total of 540, they perfectly correspond to each other’s roles in the Kanto and Hoenn regions, respectively. With dragon-like exteriors, these forever-enraged Pokémon are among the easiest to catch early in the game once you access a fishing rod and hunt for Magikarp or Feebas, only to throw them into battle before your ace Pokémon replaces them, wins, and shares experience points to advance evolution. You can also simply purchase the fish-like creatures from fraudulent sailors, though.

6. Haxorus 540

Among Unova’s fiercest Dragon-types, Haxorus, at 540, is a powerhouse whose tusks can slice through steel. Evolving from Axew, this beastly Pokémon sustains rigorous training to grow, accentuating attack power that can outmatch even pseudo-legendaries. However, Haxorus lacks a secondary type, withering against Fairy-type weaknesses. With its intimidating stance and relentless offense, it remains a fan favorite among both competitive battlers and in-game trainers.

5. Togekiss

When the Johto region’s Togepi makes an early appearance as egg batches in Pokémon anime’s first season, none of Ash and Misty’s team knows the Fairy-type’s hidden powers. With its neutral charm, Togepi and its subsequent evolutions can cause anything from havoc to inexplicable occurrences, and carelessly so. At 545, Togekiss, the gigantic form, is introduced much later in Generation IV, whose pretty face acts as camouflage for its strength.

4. Florges

Despite its delicate, flower-like appearance, Florges is a surprisingly bulky Fairy-type Pokémon with an exceptional set of Special Defense maneuvers. First introduced in Kalos, this Pokémon evolves from Floette when exposed to a Shiny Stone, and thrives in floral gardens. It shares a vigorous relationship with plant life and can influence the biosphere around it. Not the center of attention due to its lack of aggressive moves, Florges, with its base stats total of 550, nevertheless compensates with the aforementioned capabilities as a valuable asset to one’s team.

3. Arcanine

Nurse Joy is not the only civil servant in the Pokémon universe — Officer Jenny and her loyal sidekick Growlithe and its evolution, Arcanine, entertain sharp detective skills that assist the player in catching up to Team Rocket. When Arcanine turns into a fully grown hound, its smelling agility and dog-like powers, combined with its stature as a Fire-type Pokémon, settle once and for all why it’s most fans’ favorite. Arcanine also strikes a total score of 555 on the Pokédex.

2. Archeops

Revived from fossils, this prehistoric Flying/Rock-type astonishes on the battlefield with blistering speed and attacking powers. Carrying an appearance similar to feathered dinosaurs, Archeops’ signature moves are Acrobatics and Stone Edge. Despite earning a score of 567, the “ability” Defeatist halves defence once its HP drops below 50%. Trainers often fuss over the correct logistics while orchestrating Archeops, thus dragging permutations and combinations into Pokémon.

1. Slaking

Be it Ash Ketchum in Pokémon: Advanced Challenge, fighting against Norman, or us in Pokémon Ruby/Sapphire, there has never been a gym battle objectively tougher than defeating Petalburg Gym’s Slaking. With a cataclysmic stat total of 670, Slaking not only makes a valid case to be counted among pseudo-legendary but also legendary and mythical species. The ape-like creature is a Normal-type whose propensity to knock out a player’s Pokémon in a single hit warrants large amounts of leveling up to stand against. Its envious ability, Truant, enables it to move only every alternate turn, conserving energy before critically injuring health points, redefining the proverb: “lazy man works twice.”

