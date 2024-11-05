Breaking Bad is a gem of a show that changed how T.V. dramas are made. As much as the viewers barely failed to shower praises on the series, some episodes didn’t connect with fans. It may seem like unnecessary criticism, but sometimes even the best cooks burn the dish. Of course, not every episode of Breaking Bad is perfect. So, people, brace yourselves as we list some of the most disliked episodes of Breaking Bad.

Fly

Fans of Breaking Bad have a mixed opinion on the episode, ‘Fly.’ You might not think that a fly could cause so much trouble. Walt and Jesse spend almost the whole episode chasing a fly around their meth lab in this episode.

Some fans love the deeply explored characters, while others think it’s a massive waste of time. On IMDb, it’s the Breaking Bad episode with the fewest ratings. The fantastic thing is that reviewers love it! Some viewers thought the heavy focus on character relationships was interesting, while others thought it was a massive waste of time. Fans are very split on whether they love or hate this show.

Down

We need to talk about the time Jesse Pinkman gave up his meth lab for a toilet bowl. The episode was called ‘Down’ because of her emotional state. Apart from building up some significant things for later, this episode is mainly about Jesse being a whiny mess. We know you lost your R.V.

Green Light

The episode ‘Green Light’ is where things begin to look and smell a little…different. Even though it has some good parts, this episode mostly feels like filler. Walt’s attempt to break into the vice principal’s office is embarrassing, and his flirtation with her is just plain weird.

The episode is mostly about how Walt, Jesse, and Gus are becoming increasingly angry with each other. Furthermore, the entire Jesse-cooking-meth-for-Gus plot is getting stale. You can’t help but watch even though you know this will end tragically, like when you witness a slow-motion train wreck.

Cancer Man

‘Cancer Man’ is like the silence before a big meth storm. This episode of Breaking Bad takes a break to concentrate on character development, in contrast to the previous few that featured nonstop action and tension. Jesse’s personal life collapses, Walt’s cancer prognosis worsens, and Hank begins to piece together the identity of the new drug lord in town. Although it’s a more subdued episode, it’s crucial for laying out the overall scheme.

Thirty-Eight Snub

Following the thrilling ‘Box Cutter,’ fans were euphoric with the adrenaline rush. Then came ‘Thirty-Eight Snub,’ a bit of a letdown. It’s like someone popping one’s dream bubble. This episode felt more like a setup for what’s to come rather than delving more into Gale’s death’s aftermath or raising the tension with Gus Fring.

Walt’s gun-buying rampage comes to an abrupt halt, and Jesse’s spiral of guilt is beginning to seem cliched. This one is a classic example of too much build-up and insufficient payoff.

Breakage

The Breaking Bad episode ‘Breakage’ marked the hiatus decision. This episode is slower-paced and more business-oriented than the high-octane, meth-cooking crime drama we expect. Rethink explosions; consider accounting. It’s like switching from a sports vehicle to a minivan.

Even though it introduces a few critical narratives (Walter discovers Skyler’s smoking habit, or Jesse keeps his promise to Clovis for a rental thing), this isn’t the most exciting hour of T.V. The most notable plot point in this instance is Hank’s, which shows us the toll his work has on him. Overall, though, ‘Breakage’ is the episode on Breaking Bad where the show veered away from its typical fast-paced narrative.

I.F.T.

A story of surprises and character growth, ‘I.F.T.’ is an intense emotional rollercoaster. Remember we have a flashback that will freeze you to the bone, Walt’s power play, and Jesse’s sorrow? Yes, this is undoubtedly a good episode.

What’s interesting is Skyler. Her presence is crucial for some fans, regardless of their feelings towards her. Because of her character’s divisive nature, some viewers were offended by her extended screen time in this episode. Despite her presence, it’s still superior to a few other episodes on this list.

Kafkaesque

‘Kafkaesque’ is a fitting title for this episode because it’s a mind-bender. We’ve got Jesse throwing a tantrum over money, Skyler’s suspicions growing, and Hank piecing together the puzzle.

But the real showstopper is the Walt-Gus face-off. It’s like watching two chess grandmasters locked in a deadly game. Walt finally realizes the full extent of Gus’s control, and it’s a wake-up call that’s as cold as the blue meth they cook. It’s a lot to unpack, but it doesn’t hit the high notes of other Breaking Bad episodes.

No Más

‘No Más’ resembles a game of chess where the stakes are life and death. This episode marked the dramatic, or perhaps disastrous, beginning of the Season 3 episode—a masterwork in character development even though it didn’t have the jaw-dropping action we expected from Breaking Bad.

The prolonged shadows left by the plane catastrophe force our favorite characters to face their demons. Skyler’s choice to divorce Walt has caused a dramatic change, and Jesse’s grieving over Jane’s passing is poignant. Breaking Bad is about more than drugs and murder, as this slow-burning episode demonstrates with its powerful emotional impact.

Over

The Breaking Bad episode ‘Over’ seems like an awkward family get-together. Walt’s cancer is in remission, but he is not celebrating in any way. He’s a total buzzkill, from spewing insults at Hank to drinking tequila with his son.

Not to mention Skyler, who’s beginning to see the honest Walt behind the mask. Jesse’s romantic life dramatically changes as he keeps his relationship with Jane a secret from Jane’s father. Its slow-burning nature and emphasis on character drama over action may account for its lack of fan-favorite status.

