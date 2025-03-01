Girish Kohli’s directorial Crazxy has made a fair start at the Indian box office. Sohum Shah starrer has gained good traction because of the massive success of the Tumbbad re-release. Despite a limited show count due to the Chhaava domination, the debut is promising. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

The official figures are out, and Crazxy has earned 1.10 crores on its day 1. It has made its debut on the predicted lines. The thriller drama has opened to favorable reviews from the audience and fairly positive reviews from the critics. Hopefully, the word-of-mouth will strengthen, attracting more audience to the theatres.

Crazxy vs Tumbbad re-release

Sohum Shah surpassed expectations with the re-release of Tumbbad in September 2024. The folk horror film enjoyed a strong advance booking, leading to impressive opening figures of 1.65 crores.

Unfortunately, Crazxy has remained 33% lower, but that is also because of the domination of Chhaava. Vicky Kaushal’s film is dominating the screens and is the first choice of the audience. There are also other releases, including Superboys Of Malegaon, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and Sky Force, among others, due to which the audience is getting divided.

Second-lowest opening in 2025

Sohum Shah starrer has made the second-lowest opening of 2025 after Superboys Of Malegaon. It remained lower than Loveyapa (1.25 crores), Azaad (1.50 crores), and Mere Husband Ki Biwi (1.75 crores).

All eyes are now on how the thriller performs during its opening weekend.

More about Crazxy

Released on February 28, 2025, Crazxy is witnessing a direct box office clash with Superboys Of Malegaon, which also arrived in theatres yesterday. It also stars Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan and Shilpa Shukla.

The thriller is produced under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.

