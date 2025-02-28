Reema Kagti, the ace director behind Aamir Khan’s Talaash and Akshay Kumar’s Gold, has come up with a real-life story on the big screens. Starring Adarsh Gourav and 3 others in lead, Superboys Of Malegaon released in theatres today. The box office collections on the opening day remained underwhelming. Scroll below for the day 1 early trends.

BOGO Offer

Many Bollywood movies have begun their theatrical journey, enticing the cine-goers with the buy 1 get 1 offer. Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force began the trend, and it worked very well to boost its opening weekend. But that was not quite the case with Superboys Of Malegaon, which struggled to drive footfalls to the theatres nationwide.

Day 1 Early Trends

As per the early estimates, the real-life story based on the 2008 documentary Supermen Of Malegaon made a disappointing start. It could not live upto the prediction, with box office collections in the range of 50-70 lakhs on day 1.

Lowest opening of 2025

Superboys Of Malegaon made the lowest opening of 2025 in Bollywood as it failed to even achieve the 1 crore mark. It remained lower than Khushi Kapoor & Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa (1.25 crores), Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan’s Azaad (1.50 crores) and Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar & Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi (1.75 crores).

It is to be noted that Reema Kagti’s directorial is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. While it was critically acclaimed, it may take some time to pique the interest of the cine-goers and attract them to the ticket windows. If not, this Excel Entertainment creation will rely on its digital premiere to redeem itself!

More about Superboys Of Malegaon

The 2025 Hindi drama features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Riddhi Kumar in the leading roles. It is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers from Malegaon. It is backed by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films.

Superboys Of Malegaon is facing a box office clash with Sohum Shah’s Crazxy. Both the films were released on February 28, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

