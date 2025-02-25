Rocking Star Yash became a pan-India sensation with KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, where his intense screen presence and action-packed performances earned the hearts of audiences. The Kannada superstar is now preparing for his next significant role, ready to play the mighty Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana.

Unlike other actors who might have preferred to portray Lord Ram or a warrior prince, Yash was firm from the beginning, only joining the film if he got to play Ravana. According to him, the demon king is the epic’s most complex and exciting character. His portrayal is expected to be one of the most compelling aspects of the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Yash on Why He Chose Ravana Over Any Other Character

Yash recently joined the Ramayana set in Mumbai, where he has begun shooting intense war sequences. Speaking to India Today, he explained why he was only interested in playing Ravana: “It’s a fascinating character. I wouldn’t have done it for any other reason. Probably not if you asked me if I wanted to play any other character in Ramayana. For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor. I like the shades and nuances of this particular character. There is a vast scope to present this character differently.”

His enthusiasm for the role is not just about its grandeur but also about its depth. Ravana, often depicted as the ultimate villain, was also a scholar, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and a ruler with immense strategic brilliance. Yash aims to bring out these complexities, ensuring that his Ravana is more than a conventional antagonist.

Apart from starring in the film, Yash is also one of its co-producers. While working in Los Angeles on the visual effects for his upcoming film Toxic, he met Namit Malhotra, the head of DNEG, the VFX company handling Ramayana. Their discussions led to Yash getting involved in shaping the project beyond just acting.

After two days of costume trials, Yash began shooting his portions of the movie on February 21. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts, with Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled to hit theaters on Diwali 2026. The second part is expected to be released in 2027.

