When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi BEAT Kapil Sharma

Dilip Joshi and Kapil Sharma are two of the greatest comedians of the Indian Television industry and there’s no second thought on it. While Dilip has become a household name with his Jethalal stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kapil has been rocking from his Comedy Circus days to The Kapil Sharma Show.

In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at a night, when Dilip’s Jethalal defeated Kapil’s comedy and that too with people’s votes. Here, the night we are talking about traces back to 2012. Out of all the nominees including Kapil, our beloved Jethalal scored the victory.

In 2012, Dilip Joshi for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was nominated in Favorite TV Comedy Actor category at People’s Choice Award. Other nominees included Kapil Sharma (Comedy Circus), Jeetu Shivhare (Chidiya Ghar) and Krushna Abhishek (Comedy Circus). And as we said above, Dilip emerged as people’s favourite and scored a victory.

Even though Dilip Joshi beat Kapil Sharma back in 2012, we would love to see the veteran actor promoting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in The Kapil Sharma Show and vice versa. What are your thoughts?

In one of our recent articles, we revealed that Dilip Joshi was hesitant to sign Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Not because he was doubtful of the show’s success, but he was committed to another Hindi show, Main Aisi Kyunn Hoon. The show went on air during 2007, a year ago of Taarak Mehta’s inception. Fortunately, the show ended its run within a year i.e. in 2008. And finally, Dilip got a chance to join the team of Asit Kumarr Modi.

Meanwhile, the show recently hit the mark of 3000 episodes. On the auspicious occasion, Dilip got a bit emotional and shared a post on social media.

Dilip Joshi quoted, “It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going. Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai (producer Asit Kumarr Modi), a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai.”

