F.I.R actress Kavita Kaushik is currently a part of Salman Khan hosted controversial show, Bigg Boss 14. She has been making a lot of noise over her blunt opinions. Even before entering the house, she ended up calling all the current contestants ‘boring.’ But did you know, she was initially offered The Kapil Sharma Show? Below is all the scoop you need.

Many wouldn’t know, but Kapil and Kavita share a really sweet bond. Recently, the F.I.R actress posted pictures of Ganpati celebrations alongside BFF Kamya Panjabi. Both were sitting in front of the Ganpati idol in traditional avatars and were all smiles for the camera. To this, the comedy host even trolled the Bigg Boss 14 beauty saying, “Ganpati ke saamne b modeling nahi band ho rahi teri.. anyways nice photo .. lots of love to both of u.”

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Kavita Kaushik just before she entered the Bigg Boss house. Given the fact that she’s an ace comedian herself, we asked Kavita if she and Kapil Sharma ever planned on a collab together.

To this, Kavita Kaushik revealed, “When Kapil’s show had started, he really wanted me on the show. But I was busy with F.I.R plus I think I was getting married around that time. My dad was also fighting cancer before I got married. I was in a very different mind. I was not open to taking up more work.”

She continued, “Mereko Kapil ne bohot bola tha ki tu kar ye show. Initially, he had offered it to me. But I told him mujhe nahi karna hai, kyunki mai thak gayi thi. I can’t explain what I went through.”

Kavita Kaushik also revealed that it was Yoga that helped her out of this tough phase. She shared, “I wanted to find something that makes me a happier and a better person and a less angry person. I took yoga in a very spiritual way. It was something that I had been doing for 10 years because it helps your body, abs and everything. But after my dad passed away, I was looking for the proper yoga techniques and study which makes me mentally healthy. It helped me get back and take challenging offers.”

Well, more power to Kavita and we hope she collaborates with Kapil Sharma after Bigg Boss 14. Do you guys want it too? Share with us in the comment section below.

