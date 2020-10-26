Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi Turns Jethalal In Real Life, PIC Inside!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian television due to its relatable storyline and quirky characters. The show’s protagonist Jethalal is a foodie in his reel as well as real life. Everyone knows how Jethalal loves jalebi fafda on the show. Well, the actor has taken to his Instagram to tell the world about his deep love for jalebi fafda in real life too.

The actor is quite active on social media after he recently joined Instagram in July. He enjoys 913k followers on the platform.

On Sunday, Dilip Joshi uploaded a picture of his smiling face along with a plate full of delicious looking jalebi fafda. In the caption, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor wrote, “The joy of eating Jalebi-Fafda after nine days of fasting is unparalleled!”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director Malav Rajda took to the comments section of Dilip Joshi’s post and wrote, “U turned jethalal in real life too….enjoyyyy….happy dussera.”

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi also penned an emotional note when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turned 3000 episodes old. He wrote, “It all began with Taarak Bhai’s iconic characters from his ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashma’ stories in Chitralekha. This cartoon is of the Jethalal I grew up with. Thank you, Taarak Bhai. You are dearly missed. Your smile has kept us going.”

Dilip Joshi added, “Lucky for me, I had Asit Bhai, a longtime friend, and a seasoned producer who I trusted immensely and had worked with before, offer me the choice of playing Jethalal, adapted by him for television! Thank you, Asit Bhai. Fast forward to look tests, a pilot episode, and finally, the first episode that aired on Sab TV on 28th July 2008. We were all given a glimpse into the world of Gokuldham Society for the very first time. We had absolutely no idea that more than a journey, this show would turn into a discovery! It’s rightly said that it’s not work, if you love what you do, and the brilliant team that I work with day in day out, have made me fall in love with my work more than ever. To teammates who have had to leave us during the run, we miss you every day and for me, you will always be an equal part, in fact, every department of this blessed production is responsible for this achievement today. So, thank you, Team TMKOC.”

