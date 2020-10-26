Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonawalla No More A Couple? Instagram Gives Proof!

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla were the talks of the town at one point in time. Their chemistry created quite a stir in Bigg Boss 11. These two kept their relationship under wraps for a very long time but they decided to go public soon after.

Priyank and Benafsha have been very active on social media and openly post about their relationship. Few fans kept bashing the couple for cheating on their exes, and few loved their bond. But today we have a piece of heartbreaking news for all the fans of the couple.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla might have split. This year in April, Priyank and Benafsha finally made their relationship official. The duo was in a relationship since they participated in Bigg Boss 11, where they became extremely close. Although they maintained their good friend status but on April 4, Priyank and Benafsha shared a cosy kiss picture on their respective handles and made their relationship official.

Later in various interviews to different sections of media, the two also confessed they are in love and had kept their relationship a secret for a reason. But it seems their relationship has hit a rough patch now. With what can be observed, Priyank and Benafsha have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only this the duo has also deleted a bunch of cosy pics and videos on their handles. It’s been quite some time since we saw them posting a pic with each other and now it seems they have cut off their bond, totally.

While confirming his relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank Sharma had said, “We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn’t make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realise that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore.”

Whereas Benafsha had maintained, “I didn’t think people would understand back then. But then I felt I have to choose myself and my loved ones over other people. It makes sense to me right now so I did it. It feels great and I’m super happy that people are appreciating it so much. I hope this continues and people can see how amazingly pure this bond is. I just hope that everything works out well.”

We just hope that this is not the end but a minor tiff between Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma.

