A few days ago, Benafsha Soonawalla went to her Instagram account and wrote a long note about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. The actress gave details of what went wrong between the two and also accused Varun of infidelity, dishonesty and immaturity. Her revelations have shocked everyone.

Now, Varun Sood has come forward to speak about his side of the story. In a recent conversation with Spotboye, Varun shared that he has seen the posts shared by Benafsha Soonawalla but doesn’t see the need to do this. He said, “I wonder why she’s talking about it now. What’s the requirement? It’s been 2.5 years that we parted ways. I had done some screw-up in the relationship. I had apologised to her and publicly as well. After that, we were still in a relationship. And what about the statements she gave in the past that she wasn’t dating me? So, isn’t this all strange? Why didn’t she speak earlier? Today, we both are happy in our respective relationships- she’s with Priyank and I’m with Divya Agarwal.”

Further speaking about their ugly relationship, Varun Sood told the portal, “I have learned from my relationship with Benafsha. I have grown as a person. I have understood how to handle a relationship. I was 21 when I started dating Benafsha, today I am 25. It was only after our break-up, about 8 months before Ace Of Space and 3 months after our break-up, that I found out that she was cheating on me. She told me she’s with him but much after we’d broken up. She said she feels for him and things started to happen between them during Bigg Boss. She herself wrote to me, But I didn’t reply back. She has never apologised to me. Anyway, let her lead her life with whomsoever she wants. Let’s all be happy. Nobody is a saint. Aur sabko apne galat kiye ki sazaa mil jaati hai. I can also get into personal details. If I do, it will get very dirty.”

Varun further said that he is very happy with Divya Agrawal and such posts cannot rattle their relationship.

Interestingly, things also went ugly between Varun and Benafsha’s current partners, Divya Agrawal and Priyank Sharma. The two were dating earlier and their equation also turned sour after Priyank Sharma’s stint in Bigg Boss.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!