Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to thrill us with his upcoming web series titled Illegal. The actor has opened up about the same. In his quote, the handsome actor revealed that he has taken inspiration from one of the characters of the series, Suits.

Akshay Oberoi revealed that he has taken inspiration from the “Suits” character Harvey Spector, played by Gabriel Macht. Sharing his experience, the actor said, “I rarely get cast to play people who look and sound like I do in my real life. While I am obviously not a lawyer, my character in ‘Illegal’ is the closest thing to the way I actually look and sound.”

He added, “I realised this comes with its own challenges as there isn’t a mask or a new accent to hide behind.

The actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor’s “KTina” starring Disha Patani, besides a Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payalaye 2” with Urvashi Rautela, and a range of series including “Illegal”, “Flesh” and “Magic”. He will also be seen in the film “Madam Chief Minister” along with Richa Chadha.

