Stranger Things 4: David Harbour Shares Interesting Scoop About Jim Hopper Being Alive & What To Expect Of His Character

In Stranger Things 3, when David Harbour aka Jim Hopper died, fans were heartbroken. However, the end credits scene of the last episode gave a clue that Hopper might be alive. In February, the makers released a promo of Stranger Things 4 in which he was alive in Russia.

From the day the promo was released, fans have been having numerous queries. The first one being – What is Jim Hopper doing in Russia? Well, only the fourth season of Stranger Things will answer that question. But actor David Harbour has shared some interesting scoop about his character in the next season.

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, before attending the Liverpool Comic-Con this year, the Stranger Things actor opened up about his character. The Extraction actor shared, “So there are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that they’re bad writers. And the Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in Season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory.”

He added, “It’s one of the things that I’ve known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven’t expressed it yet. And finally, we’re gonna express it in a big way. It’s my favourite thing about him that you guys don’t know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and dad. And I’m really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that.”

We can’t wait to know what the big revelations will be. People who have seen Stranger Things know that Jim Hopper lost his daughter Sara to cancer. One can hope to see his loving side as a father to Sara and much more.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Stranger Things 4 was stopped in March this year due to the lockdown. The series is expected to be out next summer. But the delay in the shooting is expected to affect the release date.

