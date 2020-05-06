The lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic has left us all stranded. Yesterday, it was Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang who was hospitalised after falling on glass at his house. He underwent several injuries which led to a lot of blood loss. Now, Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth too had to be rushed to hospital at 4 in the morning. Below is what exactly happened.

It all began when Sambhavna Seth’s husband Avinash Dwivedi took to her Instagram handle and shared a note that read, “Hi guys, yesterday night we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5 am in the morning and now taking her to the hospital again. So there will be no vlog today. Regards, Avinash Dwivedi.”

Soon after the post, several of her celeb friends took to the comment section to pray for her speedy recovery.

“What happened ????? Omg hope nothing serious,” wrote Diandra Soares.

Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Get well soon darling! Avinash hope nothing serious!”

Later, Sambhavna Seth herself opened up about it all and revealed her blood pressure was low, because of which she had to be rushed to the hospital early morning.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, the Bigg Boss beauty revealed, “Actually, my blood pressure went very low and I fainted. Also, I have a major ear infection. Right now, my ear is completely blocked.”

She also revealed the struggles they had to face early morning at the hospital. “By the way, no hospitals let us in at 4 in the morning. They didn’t open their gates. I tried a few and then we went to Kokilaben and thankfully, they attended me. But after my check-up and treatment they told me to leave as it was not safe for me. That’s why we went again in the day. I pray to God that no one falls sick at this time because the situation outside is extremely difficult. It makes you feel more sick when hospitals are also not in a position to help you. I thought I was getting an anxiety attack when I had to run from one hospital to another. I felt something will happen to me,” said Sambhavna Seth.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!