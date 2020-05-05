BoysLockerRoom: Balika Vadhu Fame Shashank Vyas reacts To The Controversy

The #BoysLockerRoom controversy has shocked everyone in India and the ugly incident has created a storm on social media. The incident is about an Instagram group chat named ‘Bois Locker Room’ with hundreds of boys from South Delhi circulating photos and videos of underage girls and planning to even gang rape them. This disgusting act has been criticized by people and strict actions against the boys are being demanded. Now, in a recent interview, Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas has reacted to the controversy.

The #BoysLockerRoom controversy came to light when a South Delhi girl exposed these boys by sharing screenshots of the chat on her Twitter. She wrote: “A group of south Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named ‘boy’s locker room’ where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG”.

In an interview with Spotboye when Shashank Vyas was asked to react on this and he said, “This act should not be taken lightly. Until and unless hard-hitting examples are set nobody is going to be scared from doing such things in the future. Sometimes I feel cybercrime is like a big devil. One should ban such pages and users as well. So that he is not even allowed to create any other profile on any social media platform in future also”.

The Balika Vadhu actor added, “I believe education begins from home. They should get good schooling at home because a lot of action from any kid comes from what kind of parenting and ethics he has received”.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi has been detained by the cyber police. The other 22 boys from the group chat have also been identified and would be called for an investigation.

