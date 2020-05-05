Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has been posting a lot of unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on social media. On Tuesday, Babil shared a new video of The LunchBox actor with his fans.

In the video, Irrfan is seen taking a dip in ice-cold water.

Seeing the throwback clip of Irrfan, his fans flooded Babil’s post with a lot of emotional comments.

A user commented: “Hahaha he’s so cute, miss you Irrfan.” Another one wrote: “Thank you for sharing all these golden memories with us. May his soul rest in peace.”

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. The actor had a long and painful battle against cancer which he eventually succumbed to at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where he was admitted for a colon infection.

On the professional front, the veteran actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The Indian Cinema gem was one of the few actors to be a part of several Oscar-winning films.

Our heart reaches out to Irrfan Khan’s family and may God bless them with strength and courage to deal with these difficult days.

