Irrfan Khan’s UNSEEN Pictures From NSD Days Is Making Us Miss Him More Than Ever!

Irrfan Khan left a gaping hole in not just Bollywood, but in world cinema too. While fans were shattered when news broke out of the Maqbool actor passing away, it was his family who suffered the most. While the late actor’s wife Sutapa Sikder wrote an emotional letter on the actor’s demise, his son Babil too shared his heartfelt condolences.

While Babil had earlier shared a moving video that saw Irrfan Khan gorging on Pani Puri at a fancy restaurant, he has given fans yet another treat to the Maqbool actor’s NSD days.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Taking to his social media handle, Babil has shared some black and white photos from Irrfan Khan’s National School of Drama (NSD) days. Take a look at the post here:

The NSD had released an official statement on Irrfan Khan’s demise that read, “Not only the National School of Drama has lost one of its meritorious members, Irrfan’s demise is a big loss to the Indian art and cinema fraternity.”

Irrfan Khan had a long and painful battle against cancer to which he eventually succumbed on 29th April at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital, where he was admitted for a colon infection.

Babil has thanked all the fans and admirers of Irrfan Khan for the love and respect that they have showered on the deceased actor. Babil’s statement read, “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabolary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much. I love you.”

Our heart reaches out to Irrfan Khan’s family and may God bless them with strength and courage to deal with these difficult days.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!