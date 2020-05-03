The coronavirus pandemic created a hell of a ruckus across the country and is showing no signs of slowing down. Speaking about the entertainment industry, singer Kanika Kapoor was the first victim of COVID- 19 and we also learnt about how other celebs too tested positive for the virus. Also, the news floored in a few weeks ago, stating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Tanmay Vekaria and Sonalika Joshi’s building were sealed as some of the residents were tested positive.

Now, there’s another piece of news of COVID- 19 and it’s related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast yet again. Yes, you read it right! It is now learnt that Azhar, who plays the character of Pinku, building too was sealed by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) as one resident was tested positive for the virus.

As per the report in SpotboyE, Azhar said, “It has been almost a week now that I haven’t stepped down my building even to get basic necessities. As a 45-year-old uncle in our building has been tested positive and is currently getting treated in a nearby isolation centre. Also, I reside in a building which is near Wockhardt hospital. So, we are taking extra precautions. I stay with my family and no one is stepping out of the house. Whatever basics we require, we order online and they keep it outside the building main gate and someone goes and collects it.”

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown in several regions to curb the spread of the virus. We hope the situation gets under control as soon as possible!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!