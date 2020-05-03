



Sherlyn Chopra is often related to sensuality and has a global appeal for her se*ual appeal. More often than not, the actress has hit headlines for her bold and nearly nude photos and the derogatory comments that follow.

But none of that has ever deterred Sherlyn Chopra from being the kind of person that she is. Neither has the brutal trolling ever made the actress change the kind content that she shares on her social media handle.

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has finally opened up about her bold pictures and what s*x appeal actually means to her. The Game actress also opened up on being the first Indian actress to feature on an American adult magazine cover. Speaking to IBT, Chopra said, “Most perceptions are fickle and frivolous. The thing that I value the most is genuineness. I’ve never pretended or claimed to be somebody who I am not. There is sincerity & honesty in my craft which I truly treasure.”

Opening up on her inspirations to all her nude photos and steamy videos, Sherlyn Chopra said, “The truth of the matter is that I was tired of living up to the expectations of my school teachers & my church pastors. In my efforts to please them, I never realised who I really aspired to be or what I really wanted to pursue in life. After winning the Miss Andhra beauty pageant at the age of 17, I realised that there was more to me than just textbook knowledge. I started experiencing life not as a book worm but as a girl who was on the verge of metamorphosing into a s**y butterfly.”

But what also got our attention was Sherlyn Chopra’s rather brutal jibe at Rakhi Sawant. Sherlyn was asked who according to her has the least s*x appeal in the industry and pat came the reply, “I don’t know!!! I guess, Rakhi Sawant. I’m just kidding! Hope she doesn’t kill me!”

Well, that certainly was quite a response! Do let us know what you think about the sizzling actress. And if you don’t trust us…feel free to check her social media handles for ample proof!

