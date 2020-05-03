A couple of days ago, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s death news shocked the whole industry to the core. While the world mourned the demise of the legendary actor, a Pakistani anchor called Amir Liaquat mocked the death of Irrfan Khan and Sridevi in his chat show while in conversation with actor Adnan Siddiqui.

Actor Adnan Siddiqui was recently invited to a Pakistani chat show called ‘Jeeway Pakistan’ wherein the host of the show Amir Liaquat passed insensitive comments and said that Adnan Siddiqui saved Rani Mukerji and Bipasha Basu’s life by not working with the two actresses. He added that the ‘Maat’ actor was offered ‘Mardaani 2’ and ‘Jism 2’. Amir further said that Adnan worked with Sridevi and Irrfan and both of them have passed away. “Bahar aap jiske saath kaam karte ho, woh chala jata hai (Actors with whom you have worked outside Pakistan have died),” the anchor made insensitive comments on his show.

Adnan’s discomfort was evident on his face and he even tried to cut him short but Amir continued to speak. The clip from the episode surfaced on social media after a Twitter user shared it. The anchor received flak for mocking someone’s death on national television.

Shame on everyone who keeps hiring him, shame on everyone who keeps cheering him on, shame on everyone in the audience who clapped

Later, Adnan Siddiqui apologized to Irrfan Khan and Sridevi’s families in his post on Instagram and Twitter. He wrote, “It was an extremely callous act to joke about the deceased. This is in very bad taste, not only does it show him and me but also the entire country in bad light.”

Adnan, who has worked in shows ‘Mere Qatil Mere Dildar’ and ‘Pakeeza’, had shared a heartfelt post after Irrfan Khan’s demise.

