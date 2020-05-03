Zaira Wasim REACTS To Social Media Trolls, Says “Your Words Could Be A Reason For Someone’s Heart To Shatter”

After rising to fame with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Zaira Wasim bid a goodbye to her filmy career in mere 3 years. Apart from the sports drama, she also acted in Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink along with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar. The actress was dragged in the controversies on religious grounds, which is one of the major reasons behind her decision of quitting acting.

Just a few days before the release of her The Sky Is Pink, Zaira Wasim announced her decision of quitting the profession. She called it off on the religious beliefs, which stirred a lot of controversies back then. But it wasn’t the only occasion when the actress was trolled, as earlier, she witnessed several social media instances where she was mercilessly trolled and faced indecent remarks from religious extremists.

As Zaira Wasim truly knows what’s the pain and effects of online trolling, she recently shared an enlightening post which is surely the need for the hour. In the post, she explains that not everyone can handle criticism and remarks made on them.

She shared a picture, which reads, “Imagine somebody out there genuinely believes he’s a loser just because of you, because of a joke, a meme, a comment you made just to look cool or funny in-front of your followers, but not everyone’s born with a thick skin, not everyone can withstand the harsh criticism. Some are more vulnerable that others and become easily overwhelmed and disappointed in themselves, your words could be a reason for someone’s heart to shatter, for someone to cry all night long.”

Well said!

