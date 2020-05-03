Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is now a global superstar. The actress works both in India and the US and is definitely the best of both the worlds and needless to say, Priyanka has a huge fan following across the world.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s fans have been shocked as a man claimed he was the first one to marry the actor, though by mistake. Brandon Schuster introduces himself as a film and TV lover and shared a throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra after he garlanded her while welcoming her at an event and realized it was one of the rituals of a Hindu wedding.

Sharing a picture of himself with Priyanka Chopra, Brandon Tweeted, “I got ‘married’ to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a ‘green carpet’ event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolizes ‘marriage’ in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day.”

His reply about Priyanka Chopra being his wife came in response to American TV personality Chrissy Teigen’s tweet in which she asked, “Have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it’s so stupid..I would like to see it.”

Take a look at the tweets:

I got “married” to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a “green carpet” event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized “marriage” in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day. pic.twitter.com/wt1Q0S3NBF — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 1, 2020

have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it's so stupid..I would like to see it — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 30, 2020

While a few fans laughed over the picture. A Priyanka Chopra fan wrote, “Not exactly but haha.” Another commented, “nick is shaking” with several laughing emojis.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas and the couple resides in Los Angeles. The two had tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018.

We wonder what Priyanka has to say about these bizarre claims of this man on social media!

