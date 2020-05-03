Priyanka Chopra made quite the headlines when she announced her relationship with American singer-actor Nick Jonas. Amid severe backlash for the 10-year age-gap between her and hubby Nick, (Priyanka being 37 and Nick 27) the duo got hitched in an extravagant ceremony at the Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur India.

Ever since the marriage, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not shied from showing their love in public or on their social media platforms either. But Piggy Chopps decided to go the bold way when she chose to spill out some “annoying” bedroom secrets with hubby and Jonas Brothers band member.

In a throwback interview with ETimes, Priyanka Chopra revealed that Nick Jonas loves staring at her the moment she wakes up. Calling the whole situation awkward and annoying, the Mary Kom actress was quote saying, “It’s actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I’m just like, ‘Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I’m, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he’s just … it’s amazing and super sweet.”

But Priyanka Chopra says that as annoying as she may find it, this is exactly what every woman looks in her husband. Calling Nick Jonas the perfect husband, PC further said, “That’s what you want your husband to do. But it’s also, like, a little awkward. OK. He’s like, ‘Let me stare at you, you aren’t even conscious yet.’ Like, literally, I’m not even, I’m not joking. It’s really wonderful.”

Well, while Priyanka may find it annoying, we find this little bedroom secret of the Jonas’ very cute. Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often find themselves at the receiving end of jokes and nasty trolls but that has never deterred or bothered the couple to live the way they want to!



