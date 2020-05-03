Amber Heard Used Red Nail Polish To Fake Bloody Nose Post Fight, CLAIMS Johnny Depp

Ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce seems to be getting nastier with each passing day. Recently, the Aquaman actress was allowed to showcase proof against the injuries from the 2015 infamous fight behind the curtains. Now, the latest development witnesses the ex-husband coming up with another shocking revelation!

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015 but things soon fell apart, and the two filed for a divorce in 2017. While initially charges of domestic violence and physical abuse was changed on the Pirates Of The Carribean, an audio was leaked and it was proved that Heard had been abusive too! Cozy pictures of the actress with Elon Musk further made things difficult for her.

Now, a recent allegation states that Amber Heard once faked a bloody nose by pouring red nail polish on a tissue paper. In a recent legal proceeding, Johnny Depp’s close friend Josh Richman claimed the same while testifying a video declaration.

As per some legal documents received by The Blast, John Rishman had claimed, “I have known and considered Depp a friend for approximately 33 years. I attended Johnny’s wedding ceremony with Amber Heard in the Bahamas on February 7, 2015. It is a small island, and the number of wedding attendees was quite small. None of the few of Johnny’s actual friends who attended were happy Johnny was marrying Amber, and we discussed it openly. One of the few specific incidents we knew in particular raised my and his other friends’ concern.”

He continued, “We, and certainly I knew from Johnny that prior to the wedding that on a night they had an argument, Johnny recounted to me, Amber went into the bathroom, and came out with a Kleenex with red on it, saying he had given her a bloody nose. But after the incident, he retrieved the Kleenex, which he says he still has to this day. It was incidents like this, of which his friends knew only a fraction, that made us concerned for his welfare in this marriage. “

Now, with this recent revelation turning out to be another mess, let’s see where this divorce now leads. On the professional front, things don’t seem very well for Amber Heard as her future as DC extended universe’s Aquaman makers are reconsidering her presence as Mera.

