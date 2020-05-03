Green Lantern: Ryan Reynolds & Taika Waititi Say They’ve NEVER Heard Of The DC Film!

Looks like Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi are doing everything to forget their DC film, Green Lantern. The 2011 superhero film was helmed by Martin Campbell in which the Deadpool actor played the titular role and Taika portrayed Thomas Kalmaku.

While the actors are trying to act like they never heard of Green Lantern, the moviegoers remember everything. In an interaction with Total Film Magazine, both Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi were asked about their 2011 film and they gave strange reactions.

Taika Waititi said, “What’s the project you’re talking about? I’ve never heard of it,” the actor/director says. “Green… what?” But Taika Waititi couldn’t resist talking about Green Lantern and all the fun he had working with Ryan Reynolds on it. The Jojo Rabbit director said, “No, that type of thing is great, because Ryan and I have both got a similar sense of humour in regards to things like that. I find it really funny that I did that film. The thing is, it’s like when people shy away from things, and they don’t want to admit they’ve done something, or they don’t ever reference it, I find it worse.”

He added, ” Because when you can make fun of yourself, then everybody else understands: ‘Oh, we’re all in on the joke’. Because if you pretend it never happened, then it makes it kind of weird and uncomfortable for everyone. [Pauses] I still don’t have any idea what that project is. I’m not entirely sure which one you’re talking about.”

To this, Ryan Reynolds added, “I’ve never met him.” Along with the duo, Green Lantern also starred Blake Lively. Both the actors are known for their amazing sense of humour and this time, they decided to make fun of their own film.

Currently, the Green Lantern duo is busy with the promotions their upcoming comedy-action film, Free Guy. The film is helmed by Shawn Levy and also stars Jodie Comer and Joe Keery.

We wonder what Blake Lively and DC Comics have to say about Taika and Ryan pretending to not know about Green Lantern!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!