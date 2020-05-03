Chris Evans AKA Captain America Joins Instagram & Already Regrets It, Here’s What Happened!

Yesterday, Chris Evans aka Captain America joined Instagram and all the fans were happy to see him. The actor already had a Twitter account for years. But fans wanted him to be on Insta for years and well, it happened yesterday.

The Avengers: Endgame actor joined Instagram to share with his fans about the All-In Challenge to help with food and necessary items to those in need during COVID-19. As soon as our Captain America joined Insta, millions of fans started following him in just a few hours. However, the actor tweeted that he already regrets joining the photo-sharing site.

First, Chris Evans tweeted about DMs being sent to people from his account. It seemed like a joke but the rolling-eye emoji has left us confused. The Captain America: Civil War actor tweeted, “I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work.”

A few hours later, Chris Evans shared that he already regrets joining Instagram. The actor tweeted, “Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this???”

Read the tweets below:

I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work 🙄 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

Woke up to a notification saying my new IG acct got put on hold due to unusual activity. Do I already regret this??? — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

We hope our Cap doesn’t delete his Insta as fans would love to see cute pics and videos along with his pet, Dodger.

Currently, Chris Evans is enjoying all the good response for his Apple TV+ web series, Defending Jacob. So far, 4 episodes from the murder mystery are out.

