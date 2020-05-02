Chris Evans Reveals Our Fav OG Avengers Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson & Others Are Teaming Up For A BIG Reason!

We saw our favourite OG Avengers together for the last time in Avengers: Endgame. Well, Chris Evans has shared exciting information on his newly joined Instagram page. The actor revealed all the OG team – Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner are going to come together again.

A lot of celebrities are accepting the All-In Challenge that helps in raising funds for COVID-19. Our Captain America was challenged by Star-Lord Chris Pratt a few days ago. A few hours ago, Chris Evans finally accepted it and revealed he will come together with The Avengers cast and have a chat and some fun games.

In the video, The Avengers actor said, “I am accepting the All in Challenge. I was challenged by Chris Pratt. This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this. Now I saw what Pratt is offering, I can’t compete with that, I can’t get you eaten by a dinosaur. But here’s what I can offer: a virtual hang out with me and five of my closest friends: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.”

Chris Evans further revealed, “We can do a private Q&A, you can ask us anything, we’ll spill the beans, then maybe some games. I would recommend Scattergories.”

The Avengers: Age of Ultron star shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote, “Hello Instagram!! #ALLINCHALLENGE accepted!! Thanks for bringing me in, @prattprattpratt What a great cause! Gauntlet thrown down for

The Avengers actor further challenged his Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Billy Porter to take the challenge. From the common people, one winner and 2 of their friends will get to join this private chat with our favourite Avengers. So in the comments section, Mark Ruffalo joked, “Maybe not ask us anything… #Spoilers”.

We can’t wait for our Avengers to team up yet again!

