Avengers: Endgame’s Chadwick Boseman AKA Black Panther’s FIRST Visible Appearance Post Drastic Weight Loss, See Pic

Avengers: Endgame actor Chadwick Boseman who plays the titular role of Black Panther left fans worried with his Instagram video recently. While the actor had posted a video talking about his little contribution to battle against COVID-19, but it was his drastic weight loss that grabbed eyeballs and left fans worried as hell. The actor has finally made a public appearance post that, and below is all you need to know about it.

Chadwick Boseman was spotted at Best Buy as he picked up an Apple TV. The actor was dressed in grey t-shirt, baggy pants and complemented his look with a yellow bomber jacket. With a bottle and a shopping bag in his hands, fans couldn’t help but notice his slimmer version. He was seen walking alongside his rumoured fiancée, Taylor Simone Ledward, who could be seen at her casual best. The beauty opted for a white tee, blue denim and a black hat.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, the actor first alarmed his massive fan base about his drastic weight loss when he posted a video of himself on Instagram. In the video, our Black Panther spoke about donating whopping $4.2 million for the purpose of delivering PPE for medical staff. Soon fans took to the comment section and inquired about his concerning weight loss.

While many asked if he was okay in terms of his health, others asked if the transformation was for any movie that he is coming up with.

“I hope you’re okay, your appearance has changed,” a fan had written.

Another asked, “Are you getting skinnier for a movie?”

A comment read, “”Dude, I’m all in for this, but please reassure your fan base about your health ’cause I am starting to be kinda worried.”

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of rumours regarding Chadwick Boseman’s replacement in Black Panther 2, but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

(Image Courtesy: The Sun)

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!