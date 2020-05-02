FRIENDS: Jennifer Aniston Faced Tough Competition From THIS Actress To Play Rachel Green!

It has been 25 years since FRIENDS first aired on TV, but the craze has only grown with time. We got 6 crazy characters who become our amigos – Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

These FRIENDS have become our absolute favourites and we cannot imagine anyone else playing these characters. But what if we tell you that there was a tough competition between Jennifer Aniston and Jane Krakowski to play Rachel? Yes, you read it right!

As reported by GeoTV, Jane Krakowski revealed that she had auditioned to play the character of Rachel Green in FRIENDS. The actress shared, “I’m pretty sure every actor within that age group tried to get on Friends. It was just one of those shows that everybody wanted to get an audition for and be on. And wisely so. It was a show of a generation.”

The duo also had a tough competition for the soap opera, Search for Tomorrow but Jane ended up bagging that show. Jennifer Aniston rose to huge fame because of Rachel and life changed for her since the sitcom. So, we wonder what FRIENDS fans would have to say about this news.

Meanwhile, FRIENDS actors had announced about a reunion episode that was supposed to be out in May. However, due to lockdown that didn’t happen. But there are reports that they have secretly shot a special for all their fans. But nothing about the same is out yet!

