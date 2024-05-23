ALLT is back with a new season of its popular fantasy period drama series – “Paurashpur” Season 3. It’s a battle for the throne, and the third season is expected to be deadlier than the first two. The series stars Sherlyn Chopra, Kajol Tyagi, Anubhav Srivastava, Payal Raha and Prajakta Dusane. Sherlyn will be seen on screen after quite some time playing the interesting character again. The series is directed by KayCee.

In “Paurashpur,” Sherlyn Chopra plays Maharani Snehlata. Snehlata is described as a powerful and seductive queen who knows how to make things work in her favour. Sherlyn’s character would go to any extent to make sure her daughter Chandrika becomes the next queen of Paurashpur. In an official release, the makers describe Chopra’s character as someone whose “ambition knows no bounds, and she orchestrates events with cunning precision, ensuring her daughter’s rise to power while keeping her own influence intact.”

Sherlyn Chopra in Paurashpur Season 3 Poster

The different queens will do anything to ensure their respective daughters get the throne. Some other important characters in “Paurashpur” Season 3 are Maharani Snehlata, Mahamantri Nayanprabha, Senapati Agnivardhan, Yashodhan, Priyadarshini, Bhaumika, and Atishi. The makers have described it as “A new war has started once again for Paurashpur’s throne!!! Don’t miss the saga of power, seduction, and betrayal!”

In 2023, describing her character Maharani Snehlata in “Paurashpur,” Sherlyn Chopra said in a video, “Maharani Snehlata is a powerful ruler with a strong political sense and aptitude for strategy. Her outfit reflects the power dynamic, where despite her dressing sense, she is both a powerful warrior and an adept strategist.”

Watch the Paurashpur Season 3 Trailer Below –

The first season of “Paurashpur” streamed in 2020 and featured Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, and Shaheer Sheikh. The third season is currently streaming on the ALLT OTT platform. You can watch all the episode together.

