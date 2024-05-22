The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 9 promo is now out. Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan are the new guests on Kapil Sharma’s show. Netflix’s comedy show also features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. So far, several big celebrities have graced Kapil’s show.

The promo teases a fun ride with Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan being their candid best. The duo hijacked Kapil Sharma’s show and made jokes about him and others. Kapil and Farah also crack jokes about the Animal star, who is often praised for looking youthful compared to most young stars.

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will focus on Anil and Farah’s friendship. They also reveal some interesting information about each other. Their jokes are such that even Kapil Sharma is left speechless. Sunil, Krushna, and others dress up as various characters to keep the guests entertained. The official synopsis reads, “Check out the ultimate friendship goals with Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan as they unleash a never-before-seen side with Kapil.”

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 9 Promo Below –

In the one-minute, 27-second promo, we can only guess that it is definitely going to be a hilarious episode. Kapil’s show has been receiving mixed reactions, not all of them entertaining. One can hope that Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan bring the much-needed laughter dose with their camaraderie. The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 9 will stream on Netflix on May 25, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, the celebrities who have been a part of Kapil’s show so far are Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and the cast of Heeramandi. Singer Ed Sheeran also graced Kapil’s comedy show last week.

