Aditi Rao Hydari, hypnotized with her beauty and grace on screen, and her recent performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is being widely praised. The actress has worked with eminent film personalities, including Bollywood’s mega-star Amitabh Bachchan. She recently remembered her time in Wazir alongside Bachchan Senior and shared her experience. Keep scrolling for more.

For the unversed, Wazir was released in 2016, and it was directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Farhan Akhtar was in the lead role alongside AB and Aditi. It also featured Manav Kaul and Neil Nitin Mukesh. As per reports, it was supposed to be Chopra’s first Hollywood movie with Rain Man star Dustin Hoffman in the lead. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, and it became a Bollywood movie.

Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, gained recognition over the years with movies like Rockstar, Murder 3, Wazir, and more. Her iconic Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi went viral on social media, and people are swooning over it. Aditi shared her experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in a recent interview with Humans of Bombay. She recalled how thrilled she was upon getting the opportunity to star beside Bollywood’s Shahenshah.

Aditi Rao Hydari said, “It was incredible to be around him. I can’t even describe how insane it was. He has this presence… as soon as he walks into a room, you feel like standing up.” The Heeramandi star continued, “But he’s also got this amazing childlike excitement when he’s on the set. He was on a wheelchair throughout that film, and he used to whir around on it on the set. It was just so amazing to see him like that.”

While filming the Farhan Akhtar-led movie, the Wazir star shared how AB moved her into tears twice. She recalled, “We were doing a scene wherein he is speaking to me, and I am just listening, and it had a huge dialogue. The camera was on him and over my shoulder. When he delivered his lines, I was just watching him and started crying. And then, it was my turn (to be filmed). I just assumed, him being a senior actor, somebody else would give me cues, or he would do it in a plain manner.”

Aditi Rao Hydari added, “I was stupid to have assumed that because he’s a true artist and he loves what he does. He did the scene for me again with full emotions, with his complete heart, in the same way that he did it for his own take.” She concluded, “It just moved me to tears again. And I was like, ‘That’s so incredible.’ Despite working for so many years, you are so excited, and you want to help your little co-star. That was so generous and kind.”

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she appeared as Bibbojaan. It is Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s debut web series, streaming on Netflix. The series also features Manisha Koirala and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.

