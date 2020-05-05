PAST TENSE(D): When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was REMOVED From Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas & The Actress Called Sanjay Leela Bhansali, "A Confused Director With No..."

Kareena Kapoor is one of the sassiest actress in tinsel town and very well knows it! Known for being someone who has often made some startling statements, there have been times when Bebo has been too sassy for her own good.

Well, the instance that we are talking about is when, Kareena Kapoor had tested for the part of Paro for one Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s finest creations, ‘Devdas’. But the actress was replaced by Aishwarya Rai and that led to one of the biggest cold-wars between Ash and Bebo. But it was SLB that Bebo seemed to be most irked with.

While it was said that Kareena Kapoor was ousted from Devdas without even being aware of it, she seemed to lose her cool big time. So much so that the Jab We Met actress was even quoted saying that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a confused director!

Yes, guys! Not just that, Kareena further went on to say to Filmfare, “Sanjay Bhansali is a confused director. He is a person who does not stand by his word. He doesn’t have any morals and principles in life. Tomorrow, even if he is the next Raj Kapoor or Guru Dutt, and my films don’t do well and if I’m a flop actress, I will still not ever work with him.”

Well, this statement comes at a time when the actress had a slew of flops in her kitty. It has also been a strong rumour that Kareena Kapoor was to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani as well as Ram Leela. Bebo had also reportedly walked out of Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and all the three films went on to Deepika Padukone who is currently rightfully one of the most sought after actresses of tinsel town.

But yet, bygones being bygones, no one can beat the sassy, style and confidence that Kareena Kapoor Khan carries herself with. Despite having her share of hits and flops, Bebo remains one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood.

