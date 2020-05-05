Tejasswi Prakash has been around for quite a while due to her stint in the stunt-based reality show, Kharon Ke Khiladi 10 that has made her a household name. While the actress has been loved for her bubbly and up-front nature, she was also lauded for her strength and ability to perform every stunt better than most other contestants.

But despite being so fit, Tejasswi Prakash has revealed that there have been times when people have told her she looks really fat on-screen! But what’s worse is that the Swaragini fame actress says that people have actually advised her to eat less in order to lose weight!

Yes, guys. In an industry where is it all about your appearances, this might be a common phenomenon for our actresses who are under constant pressure to look a certain way. During a recent interview with Spotboye, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about the incident saying, “I look very young because of my cheeks. But in cheeks ne mujhe bhaut pareshan bhi kiya hua hai. Because when we shoot for daily soaps the maximum shots are close ones as they focus on expressions more. So whenever they zoom in too much anyway camera adds in about 10 pounds of weight it adds lot. Even if I am thin due to my face it looks very chubby and you won’t believe their are times when people came to me and said aap kam khaao kaafi mote lag rahe ho screen pe. And I am like ab ise patli kya houn”.

Well, now that certainly is one notion that we strongly hope and pray to change! Meanwhile, hosted by acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi features an impressive contestant list in the form of Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Tejasswi Parkash and Dharmesh Yelande among others.

But unlike every other tv show, KKK 10 too has no fresh episodes being aired despite the show being pre-shot. It is being speculated that since there is a lot of post-production work pending for the later episodes the makers do not want their viewers to face a break.

