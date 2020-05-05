Singh Is Bliing Box Office: After giving huge hit Rowdy Rathore in 2012, Akshay Kumar and Prabhudheva collaborated again in 2015 for comedy film Singh Is Bliing. Also starring Amy Jackson & Lara Dutta, the film released on Oct 2 i.e. national holiday amidst high expectations and took a strong opening of 20.67 crores.

However, the film couldn’t stand strongly at Box Office for a long time as it didn’t get a positive word of mouth from the audience. The film didn’t really entertain the audience and received mixed reactions.

However thanks to the strong start, it managed to recover its costs. The lifetime business of the film was 90.25 crores and it was declared a Plus affair.

Take a look at its daily breakdown:

Day 1: 20.67 crores

Day 2: 14.50 crores

Day 3: 19.27 crores

First Weekend: 54.44 crores

Day 4: 7.20 crores

Day 5: 6.66 crores

Day 6: 5.38 crores

Day 7: 4.32 crores

First Week: 78 crores

Second Week: 10.77 crores

Third Week: 1.14 crore

After Third Week: 0.34 crore

Total: 90.25 crores

