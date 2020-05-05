Rajesh Khanna was a huge star back in the 1960s and 70s. The first superstar of Bollywood gave three huge hits in 1969 and two of them Aradhana and Do Raaste were the biggest grossers of that year.
Jeetendra also had a huge 1969 with two of his films Jeene Ki Raah & Jigri Dost making it into the Top 10. Another film of him Waris missed the list with a very little margin but was still a major success.
Have a look at the Top 10 box office grossers of 1969:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|Aradhana
|3.5 crores
|Do Raaste
|3.25 crores
|Ek Phool Do Mali
|2.5 crores
|Prince
|2 crores
|Inteqaam
|1.75 crore
|Jeene Ki Raah
|1.60 crore
|Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke
|1.5 crore
|Bandhan
|1.4 crore
|Jigri Dost
|1.35 crore
|Sajan
|1.30 crore
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!