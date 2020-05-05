Rajesh Khanna was a huge star back in the 1960s and 70s. The first superstar of Bollywood gave three huge hits in 1969 and two of them Aradhana and Do Raaste were the biggest grossers of that year.

Jeetendra also had a huge 1969 with two of his films Jeene Ki Raah & Jigri Dost making it into the Top 10. Another film of him Waris missed the list with a very little margin but was still a major success.

Have a look at the Top 10 box office grossers of 1969:

Rank India Nett (Cr) Aradhana 3.5 crores Do Raaste 3.25 crores Ek Phool Do Mali 2.5 crores Prince 2 crores Inteqaam 1.75 crore Jeene Ki Raah 1.60 crore Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke 1.5 crore Bandhan 1.4 crore Jigri Dost 1.35 crore Sajan 1.30 crore