From Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana To Jeetendra's Jigri Dost - Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1969
Rajesh Khanna was a huge star back in the 1960s and 70s. The first superstar of Bollywood gave three huge hits in 1969 and two of them Aradhana and Do Raaste were the biggest grossers of that year.

Jeetendra also had a huge 1969 with two of his films Jeene Ki Raah & Jigri Dost making it into the Top 10. Another film of him Waris missed the list with a very little margin but was still a major success.

Have a look at the Top 10 box office grossers of 1969:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
Aradhana 3.5 crores
Do Raaste3.25 crores
Ek Phool Do Mali2.5 crores
Prince2 crores
Inteqaam1.75 crore
Jeene Ki Raah 1.60 crore
Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke1.5 crore
Bandhan 1.4 crore
Jigri Dost1.35 crore
Sajan 1.30 crore

