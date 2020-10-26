Bigg Boss 14 SHOCKING! Shardul Pandit: "Don't Have Money, My Friends Helped Me Out With Clothes"

Bigg Boss 14 is eventually coming back on track and gaining TRP with freshers without any help from the seniors or the host Salman Khan. Last weekend we saw Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh entering the BB house as wild card contestants and we are sure as excited as you are to see them grabbing eyeballs.

Shardul has just entered the house and is already making headlines.

In a conversation with BollywoodLife, Shardul Pandit has opened about his life and finances and how he’s surviving lately. “I have no such preparation. Honestly, I do not have the money right now. But I feel that is not a deterrent. I feel if people like me, I will build my base. My friends have helped me out with my clothes and all. I am not ashamed to say this. I have only a few thousands in my bank right now. But I feel every artiste needs to have his confidence not matter what is the situation. That is what matters. My friends are helping out in whatever way they can.”

When asked about his inspiration to say yes to Bigg Boss, Shardul replied, “I have many favourites. Last year, Sidharth Shukla played a phenomenal game. He showed all shades of his personality and was a real dhamaka entertainer. I loved how Gauahar Khan played in her season. She is the perfect mix of intelligence, maturity and grace. Vikas Gupta is another player I liked. He would turn the game around with his planning. I just want to entertain the viewers.”

Shardul has been quite active and candid about his life throughout his journey as an actor. On being asked about the same, the Kuldeepak actor said, “Yes, I feel there is negative perception around actors. People feel they have all the wealth, clothes, PR and what not. But acting is a seasonal job. Everyone entering here should get a proper educational qualification to back himself up in times of need. Actors survive through tough times like everyone else.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Shardul Pandit has inbox for all his fans and if he can entertain them by being inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

