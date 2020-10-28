Mani Ratnam & Jayendra Panchapakesan Collaborate For A 9 Film Anthology ‘Navarasa’ For Netflix!

Netflix today announced its next Tamil anthology, Navarasa. The nine-film anthology, presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, is based on the nine rasas (emotions) – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Navarasa brings together the finest talent of the Tamil film industry. In this exciting anthology, nine directors Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem lend their incredible talent to bring their distinctive perspective on each rasa. The nine short-films feature a stellar line up of over 40 cast and several hundred creative and film technicians. The incredible creative community of Tamil cinema has united to send a strong message of solidarity and resilience and graciously offer their services pro-bono. They will contribute the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic.

Speaking on this collaboration, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan said, “We have always loved to brainstorm and come up with unique ideas to raise money for deserving causes. This time the brainstorming was for the cause of our own industry, to soothe and try and alleviate to some extent the agony of our people who had no work for months. The idea of making short films and raising money through them for this cause was born on one such brainstorming evening. We were thrilled when the idea resonated well instantly with leading directors, actors and technicians of the industry that we approached. The idea of Navarasa was a spark when we discussed it and the industry has come together to make it glow, give it soul and make it count for its people. We are happy that Netflix has come forward to take this confluence of emotion, talent, people and the cause to the world.”

Srishti Arya, Director, International Original Film, Netflix India said, “We’re thrilled to be the home to these nine extraordinary films. We admire how this wonderful ensemble of filmmakers and talent have joined hands to support the creative community. Navarasa is a celebration of the craft of filmmaking and the magic of Tamil cinema that we can’t wait to take to the world.”

