Netflix Calls Phir Hera Pheri The Original Money Heist, Netizens Have Hilarious Reactions

Phir Hera Pheri was one of the top hits of 2006. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal in lead, the comedy film was a sequel to Hera Pheri and went on to win a special place in peoples’ hearts.

Phir Hera Pheri has now aged like a fine wine. Almost every dialogue and every scene of the film has become a classic meme material which never misses a chance to make us laugh. The film is about human greed related to money and how it can backfire when you take shortcuts. Every moment in the film is filled with humour just like a cheese-loaded pizza.

Netflix India in its recent fun Instagram post has compared Phir Hera Pheri with much loved Spanish show Money Heist. The post which shows Akshay Kumar’s Raju and Suniel Shetty’s Shyam teasing Paresh Rawal’s Babu Rao has a text written on it which reads as saying, “Phir Hera Pheri was the original Money Heist”

The caption of the funny post sums it up all as it says, “The real ameero ki scheme 💰”

While the fans of Phir Hera Pheri agree, the ones of Money Heist disagree. But one thing is common that all of them are enjoying the post. Have a look at some of the reactions.

“Arturo ganpatrao aaphte 😳” commented a fan with username @arshil.in

“Money heist cast after seeing this: utha lere baba 😂” commented @humoursaf

“The Spanish Money heist__ are you comedy me 😂” wrote @ig_hacker_aviii

“Money heist producer : Apun ko ricks nehi leneka” posted @moggyme

Recently Netflix also did a mashup post of Breaking Bad and Phir Hera Pheri. The post which shows Bryan Cranston’s Walter White talking to his son Walter Jr. played by RJ Mitte has dialogues by Phir Hera Pheri. The result is unbelievably hilarious. Have a look:

Isn’t that super hilarious? What are your thoughts? Share with us in the comments section down below:

